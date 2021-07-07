Wainwright wins fourth straight decision, Cards beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright's fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday night.

St. Louis left fielder Dylan Carlson made a tremendous game-ending catch at the wall with runners on first and third.

Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single in the seventh before Sosa connected in the eighth. The Giants scored twice in the bottom half, getting Mike Yastrzemski's RBI single and a double by Wilmer Flores.

Genesis Cabrera allowed two baserunners in the ninth, including a four-pitch walk to Donovan Solano, then gave way to Justin Miller one out later and he finished for his first save after Carlson's catch on a long fly by Jason Vosler.

Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first off Johnny Cueto (6-5) before Brandon Crawford’s two-run single in the third tied it.

Wainwright (7-5) came out on top pitching opposite Cueto for the fifth time, having beaten the Giants right-hander twice when he was with Cincinnati while losing two starts in 2016 — Cueto's first year in San Francisco.

Crawford had an RBI double with one out in the fifth but Wainwright escaped further damage.

In the sixth, Jose Rondon grabbed at his left hand after running into Cueto covering first. The pitcher tried to barehand a short toss from first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. but dropped the ball before scooping it up to tag Rondon, initially called safe. The Giants challenged the ruling and it was overturned on replay review.

Wainwright, who had allowed two or fewer runs in his previous five starts, gave up three runs on six hits in six innings. He pitched in San Francisco for the first time since a 5-2 loss on Sept. 19, 2016.

Cueto lost back-to-back starts for the second time this season.

BEEDE'S RETURN

Giants right-hander Tyler Beede came off the 60-day injured list following his recovery from Tommy John surgery on March 20, 2020.

“He is stretched out to give us as much length as we need,” manager Gabe Kapler said, calling Beede a possibility to pitch Friday's series opener against the Nationals.

San Francisco recalled INF/OF Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento and designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF and cleanup hitter Tyler O’Neill had been slated to start for the first time in four games since getting hit in the right pinkie by a pitch Friday at Colorado but instead was a late scratch because of an allergic reaction to food that he ate. ... RHP Carlos Martínez is still dealing with a bruised thumb on his pitching hand suffered at the plate Sunday at Colorado that forced him to exit in the fourth inning. His status to make his next start remained unclear. “We're trying to figure out what’s going on with Carlos and his hand,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He's got to throw a side today or tomorrow.”

Giants: C Buster Posey was going through pregame work with the hope he could be available to pinch hit two days after bruising his left thumb Sunday at Arizona when a foul tip hit him. “The most important thing we can do with Buster right now is check in with him on a daily basis,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... OF Jaylin Davis went on the injured list with a strained left hamstring that he injured Monday. ... 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) hit off a tee and threw out to 110 feet. ...RHPs Reyes Moronta (right flexor strain) and Aaron Sanchez (right biceps tightness) each threw live batting practice Tuesday — one inning and 20 pitches for Moronta and two innings and 40 pitches for Sanchez.

NCAA CHAMPS

The NCAA champion Stanford women’s basketball team was recognized on the field before the game and star Haley Jones threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

UP NEXT

RHP Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.14 ERA) still seeks his first win of the season pitching the series finale for St. Louis opposite Giants LHP Alex Wood (7-3, 3.89), trying to win his third straight decision.

