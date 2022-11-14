Wagner 82, Neumann 52

James 0-2 1-2 1, Ju.Smith 0-3 4-4 4, Vaughns 8-17 0-4 16, T.Lewis 0-5 0-0 0, Starr 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 4-12 11-12 22, White 1-1 1-2 3, Tabasso 0-2 0-0 0, Tepedino 0-1 2-4 2, Kortue 1-1 2-2 4, Little 0-1 0-0 0, McShane 0-0 0-0 0, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 21-30 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title