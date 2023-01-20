Wagner 72, CCSU 50

Momoh 0-2 0-0 0, Amos 1-5 2-4 4, Rodgers 5-9 0-1 11, Scantlebury 1-6 8-8 10, Snoddy 5-12 4-4 14, Ja.Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Sweatman 0-0 0-0 0, Breland 2-5 3-7 7, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 17-24 50.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title