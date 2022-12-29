Wagner 69, LIU 61

Lewis 4-8 1-5 9, B.Brown 3-9 3-3 10, Ezquerra 4-10 3-4 13, Hunt 2-10 4-6 8, Williams 4-11 0-1 11, Price Noel 5-8 0-0 11, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, J.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-64 11-20 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title