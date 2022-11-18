W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84

Hastings 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-9 3-4 11, Hannah 3-5 2-2 9, Monegro 0-1 0-0 0, Norman 10-16 12-12 36, Hubbard 4-7 3-4 13, Simms 6-7 0-0 13, Fuller 2-2 0-0 4, Etchison 1-2 0-0 2, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 20-22 90.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title