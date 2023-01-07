W. Kentucky 74, UTSA 64

Hamilton 3-8 0-0 7, Sharp 5-8 1-2 11, Akot 4-11 7-8 16, Frampton 2-6 6-6 12, McKnight 6-16 1-2 15, Marshall 3-4 0-0 6, Lander 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Diagne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title