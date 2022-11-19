W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

Claude 6-12 5-9 17, Jackson 6-10 0-0 16, Ru.Jones 4-8 2-3 14, Woolbright 7-8 4-6 19, Ty.Harris 3-8 2-2 11, Campbell 4-6 3-3 12, Pelote 3-7 0-0 9, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 16-23 98.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title