FG FT Reb
NEWBERRY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCollum 29 6-17 0-0 3-6 0 4 13
Stremlow 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Brown 22 4-11 2-2 0-1 0 4 12
Ford 33 11-23 0-0 0-5 4 0 27
Johnson 22 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 3
Giger 21 4-7 0-0 2-3 2 2 11
Low 17 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 6
Seals 17 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Tierney 17 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 3
Schumate 10 3-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 6
Robinson 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 1 0
Hobson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 33-72 2-2 6-22 15 21 84

Percentages: FG .458, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 16-27, .593 (Ford 5-8, Giger 3-5, Low 2-2, Brown 2-4, McCollum 1-1, Seals 1-2, Tierney 1-2, Johnson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McCollum).

Turnovers: 11 (McCollum 3, Ford 2, Giger 2, Tierney 2, Brown, Low).

Steals: 4 (Ford, Giger, Johnson, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cork 32 6-8 6-8 2-9 2 2 18
M.Halvorsen 38 4-7 0-0 0-3 1 1 12
McCray 36 9-13 5-5 1-5 6 2 26
McMahon 32 5-9 3-4 0-2 4 0 14
Harris 29 3-5 0-0 0-5 2 3 9
Thomas 12 0-1 5-6 0-4 3 0 5
Massey 11 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 0 3
Langlais 8 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Elks 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-48 20-25 3-31 18 8 97

Percentages: FG .625, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (M.Halvorsen 4-6, Harris 3-3, McCray 3-6, McMahon 1-2, Elks 0-1, Massey 0-1, Thomas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cork 5, Harris 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Cork 4, Harris 4, M.Halvorsen 3, McCray 3, Langlais, Massey).

Steals: 3 (Cork, M.Halvorsen, Massey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Newberry 43 41 84
W. Carolina 45 46 97

.