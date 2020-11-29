FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cork 31 6-11 4-4 3-6 2 5 16
Faulkner 36 5-10 4-4 1-6 7 5 15
M.Halvorsen 42 4-15 9-9 0-3 2 4 21
McCray 38 4-10 3-4 1-4 1 2 11
Harris 18 2-6 0-0 1-1 0 4 4
Thomas 22 2-4 2-2 0-3 0 1 6
McMahon 15 0-2 1-2 1-2 0 3 1
Langlais 14 4-6 0-2 3-6 0 2 8
Massey 9 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 225 27-65 24-29 10-31 12 26 83

Percentages: FG .415, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (M.Halvorsen 4-13, Faulkner 1-4, Harris 0-1, Massey 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Thomas 0-1, McCray 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cork 3, Harris).

Turnovers: 15 (Faulkner 4, Cork 3, Harris 3, McCray 2, McMahon 2, M.Halvorsen).

Steals: 8 (Faulkner 2, McCray 2, McMahon 2, M.Halvorsen, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-ASHEVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clayborne 30 2-7 3-8 1-4 1 5 7
Batts 21 1-6 4-4 0-2 0 4 6
Jones 39 8-15 3-7 2-6 0 2 24
Stephney 41 3-9 5-7 0-4 4 1 11
Thorpe 28 4-8 3-4 2-3 2 4 12
Battle 30 7-8 4-6 7-10 1 4 18
Mason 15 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 0 2
Lawson 11 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Marable 10 0-0 1-2 0-1 1 3 1
Totals 225 26-57 23-38 12-35 9 24 81

Percentages: FG .456, FT .605.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jones 5-10, Thorpe 1-2, Batts 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Stephney 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Clayborne 2, Jones 2, Battle).

Turnovers: 20 (Batts 6, Stephney 5, Thorpe 3, Battle 2, Mason 2, Jones, Marable).

Steals: 5 (Battle 2, Stephney 2, Batts).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 44 27 12 83
UNC-Asheville 28 43 10 81

.