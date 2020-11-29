https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/W-CAROLINA-83-UNC-ASHEVILLE-81-OT-15760442.php
W. CAROLINA 83, UNC-ASHEVILLE 81, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cork
|31
|6-11
|4-4
|3-6
|2
|5
|16
|Faulkner
|36
|5-10
|4-4
|1-6
|7
|5
|15
|M.Halvorsen
|42
|4-15
|9-9
|0-3
|2
|4
|21
|McCray
|38
|4-10
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Harris
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|4
|Thomas
|22
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|McMahon
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Langlais
|14
|4-6
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|8
|Massey
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|225
|27-65
|24-29
|10-31
|12
|26
|83
Percentages: FG .415, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (M.Halvorsen 4-13, Faulkner 1-4, Harris 0-1, Massey 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Thomas 0-1, McCray 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cork 3, Harris).
Turnovers: 15 (Faulkner 4, Cork 3, Harris 3, McCray 2, McMahon 2, M.Halvorsen).
Steals: 8 (Faulkner 2, McCray 2, McMahon 2, M.Halvorsen, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clayborne
|30
|2-7
|3-8
|1-4
|1
|5
|7
|Batts
|21
|1-6
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Jones
|39
|8-15
|3-7
|2-6
|0
|2
|24
|Stephney
|41
|3-9
|5-7
|0-4
|4
|1
|11
|Thorpe
|28
|4-8
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|4
|12
|Battle
|30
|7-8
|4-6
|7-10
|1
|4
|18
|Mason
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Lawson
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Marable
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|225
|26-57
|23-38
|12-35
|9
|24
|81
Percentages: FG .456, FT .605.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jones 5-10, Thorpe 1-2, Batts 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Stephney 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Clayborne 2, Jones 2, Battle).
Turnovers: 20 (Batts 6, Stephney 5, Thorpe 3, Battle 2, Mason 2, Jones, Marable).
Steals: 5 (Battle 2, Stephney 2, Batts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|44
|27
|12
|—
|83
|UNC-Asheville
|28
|43
|10
|—
|81
