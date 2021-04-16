Votto, Castellanos homer in Reds' 10-3 rout of Indians MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 10:43 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.
Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio.