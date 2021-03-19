Volleyball parents want answers from Oregon St president EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 2 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, then-LSU President F. King Alexander is shown before an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in Baton Rouge, La. Parents of former Oregon State volleyball players urged the school's trustees to consider president F. King Alexander's handling of abuse allegations in that program while they're discussing his future because of unrelated cases while he was at LSU. An independent investigation at that school found a "serious institutional failure" in LSU's handling of Title IX cases during Alexander's tenure there, which ended in 2019.
FILE - Reagan's Kyla Waiters, right, spikes the ball past Johnson defenders during a Texas District 26-6A high school volleyball match in San Antonio, Texas, in this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo. Waiters went on to sign a scholarship at Oregon State. Parents of former Oregon State volleyball players urged the school's trustees to consider president F. King Alexander's handling of abuse allegations in that program while they're discussing his future because of unrelated cases while he was at LSU. In an interview with AP, Kyla's mother, Dorina Waiters, whose daughter transferred to Nevada after one season in Corvallis, said the board did not appear interested in the volleyball case.
3 of3
Parents of former Oregon State volleyball players urged the school's trustees to consider president F. King Alexander's handling of abuse allegations in that program while they're debating his future because of his response to unrelated sexual misconduct cases while he was at LSU.
Two volleyball parents offered comment — one via email and one by telephone — for a board meeting this week at which the trustees placed Alexander on probation through June 1 while it looks into his actions at LSU.