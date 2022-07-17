Voit, Manaea power San Diego over Arizona, ensure series win
RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Saturday night.
The victory ensures the Padres' first series win since a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks on June 20-23. San Diego can sweep this three-game set Sunday.