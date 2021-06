COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, Alex Tappen homered and No. 3 regional seed Virginia beat regional host and second-seeded South Carolina 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the Columbia Regional final.

The Cavaliers (31-24) face No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion later Sunday. The Monarchs can clinch the region while Virginia can force a Monday rematch.