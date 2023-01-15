Virginia 66, Boston College 50

Gakdeng 4-8 2-4 10, Daley 1-9 0-0 2, Lacey 2-12 1-3 7, Mair 3-11 0-0 6, Waggoner 5-16 6-8 16, VanTimmeren 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 0-0 2-2 2, Todd 1-4 1-2 3, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-66 12-19 50
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title