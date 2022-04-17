Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 1:06 a.m.
1 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, greets Jeremy Pena (3) after hitting a two-run home run to also score Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez returns the ball after he made a diving catch of a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Fans react as Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander recaptured a little of what made him the best pitcher in the American League three years ago, and in the process added a bit of validation to the work needed while coming back from Tommy John surgery.
Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night.