Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 6:10 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Villanova's hangover from another Big East title lasted maybe 10 minutes. Once the Wildcats found their footing, they ran away from scrappy Delaware.
Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with the 15th-seeded Blue Hens, breezing to an 80-60 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.