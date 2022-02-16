Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O'Connell DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 11:55 a.m.
1 of6 Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, right, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell plays catch before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. Vikings officials flew to California on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O'Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He's now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.