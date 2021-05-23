Verstappen wins Monaco GP, takes F1 title lead from Hamilton JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 11:29 a.m.
MONACO (AP) — Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit.
Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race because of a mechanical issue.