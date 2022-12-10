Vermont 73, Colgate 72

Veretto 5-10 0-0 14, Duncan 7-14 0-1 15, Gibson 1-4 0-0 3, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Sullivan 2-5 3-3 8, Deloney 4-10 2-2 13, Hurley 5-5 0-0 12, P.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Alamutu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 5-6 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title