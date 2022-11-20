Venezuelan baseball league condemns violence after 2 brawls

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League on Sunday condemned violence and unsportsmanlike conduct on the field after two incidents the day before, including one in which former two-time MLB all-star Asdrúbal Cabrera attacked a rival player as he celebrated a home run.

Carlos Castro was leading off the 8th inning for the Tiburones of La Guaira in a Venezuelan Winter League game against the Caribes de Anzoategui when he hit his third home run of the night. He flipped his bat and stared at the opposing bench as he celebrated rounding the bases.