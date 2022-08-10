Vela gets MLS All-Stars going in 2-1 win over Liga MX

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the third minute and Raúl Ruidíaz's converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute in the Major League Soccer All-Star team's 2-1 victory over Mexico's Liga MX on Wednesday night.
Vela, the versatile Los Angeles FC forward who led MLS with 34 goals in 2019, headed in the early goal off a crossing pass by LAFC teammate Diego Palacios. Ruidíaz padded the lead after Carles Gil drew a penalty, sending his free shot to the lower right corner to elicit a roar from the sellout crowd of 19,797 at Allianz Field.