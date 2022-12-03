Vegas 4, Detroit 1

Vegas 1 2 1 \u2014 4 Detroit 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 13 (Stephenson, McNabb), 1:04. Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 9 (Theodore, Stone), 7:50 (pp). 3, Detroit, Sundqvist 4 (Kubalik, Larkin), 11:37 (pp). 4, Vegas, Kessel 5 (Roy), 16:32. Third Period_5, Vegas, Smith 12 (McNabb, Kessel), 17:00 (en). Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-9-10_25. Detroit 9-6-11_26. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; Detroit 1 of 3. Goalies_Vegas, Hill 6-2-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Detroit, Husso 9-4-3 (24-21). A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:24. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Jackson, Bryan Pancich.