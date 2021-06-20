Skip to main content
Sports

Vegas 2, Montreal 1

Vegas 0 0 1 1 2
Montreal 0 1 0 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Byron 3 (Suzuki), 18:55.

Third Period_2, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Karlsson, Theodore), 10:37.

Overtime_3, Vegas, Roy 4 (Pacioretty, Tuch), 1:18.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 4-8-6-3_21. Montreal 11-9-8-0_28.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 1-1-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Montreal, Price 10-5-0 (21-19).

A_3,500 (21,288). T_2:46.

Referees_Chris Lee, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

More for you