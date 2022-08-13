Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, White Sox beat Tigers 6-4 SARAH TROTTO, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday night.
Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL Central leader Cleveland.