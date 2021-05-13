Vaughn hits 1st HR, White Sox top Twins 13-8, win 5th in row May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 1:34 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 Wednesday night for their fifth win in a row.
José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times. The White Sox have won six of seven, boosting the best record in the majors to 21-13.