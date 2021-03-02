Vasilevskiy 3rd shutout in row as Lightning top Stars 2-0 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 11:26 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for his third consecutive shutout, extending his scoreless streak to 200 minutes, and the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Tuesday night.
Vasilevskiy also held the struggling Stars without a goal four days earlier at home, a 5-0 win in the first meeting this season between the teams that played in the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL bubble last September.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS