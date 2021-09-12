Varsho homers, has 4 RBIs to help Diamondbacks beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Seattle 7-3 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak and deal a blow to the Mariners' wild-card hopes.

Varsho’s two-run homer finished off a four-run fourth inning against starter Chris Flexen (11-6). Varsho added a two-run double in the sixth off Justus Sheffield, finishing 3 for 4 while batting ninth.

Arizona had lost 11 of 12 entering the game and snapped Seattle’s two-game winning streak. The Mariners had a chance to move into the second of two AL wild-card spots when the day started, but lost ground to Toronto and New York.

Humberto Castellanos (2-1) gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Haniger – his 300th - two batters into the game. But he settled down in his first road start and retired 10 straight at one point before allowing a solo homer to Jarred Kelenic in fourth.

He struck out four and scattered four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Pavin Smith and Seth Bear each had an RBI in the decisive fourth inning and David Peralta also drove in a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RF Cole Calhoun (left hamstring) participated in five live at-bats and started his baserunning program on Saturday. Calhoun has been out since Aug. 11 when he injured his hamstring. He had surgery on the same one in April. … RHP Merrill Kelly (COVID-19) will throw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and will be evaluated for a return. … RHP Tyler Clippard (COVID-19) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session and is “feeling better and better,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “The symptoms he felt have decreased substantially.”

Mariners: OF Jake Fraley (right shoulder inflammation) appeared Saturday night as the designated hitter for Triple-A Tacoma in a rehab assignment. If all goes well, he will probably appear in the field on Sunday, manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-2, 3.12) makes his sixth career start and second against the Mariners in the series finale. He earned a quality start against Seattle on Sept. 5, giving up three earned runs in seven innings.

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-8, 4.32) tries to stop a two-game losing streak in his first career start against the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports