Vanecek makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Capitals sweep Sabres JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 9:53 p.m.
1 of7 Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin (62) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Washington Capitals' Jakub Vrana (13) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel carries the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Buffalo Sabres forward Cody Eakin (20) is stopped by Washngton Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) and Washington Capitals forward Conor Sheary (73) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (43) falls during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) skates between Washington Capitals' Brenden Dillon (4) and Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his NHL debut, Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Friday night to sweep the season-opening series.
Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the season for the Capitals, 6-4 winners over the Sabres on Thursday night. Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.
Written By
JONAH BRONSTEIN