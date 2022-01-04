Vandy snaps losing streak to Arkansas with chaotic 75-74 win Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 11:29 p.m.
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Arkansas defenders Kamani Johnson (20) and Au'Diese Toney (5) to score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright (4). Is fouled by Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) as he drives to the hoop during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) tries to get past Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) is fouled by Vanderbilt guard Rodney Chatman (3) as he drives to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) blocks the shot of Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) and Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots a three pointer over Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 22 points before fouling out and in a frantic finish Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 75-74 on Tuesday night in the Commodores' Southeastern Conference opener.
JD Notae missed the potential game-winner from 3-point range for Arkansas with 1.2 seconds left. Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence missed two foul shots with nine seconds to go and the Commodores leading by the final margin.