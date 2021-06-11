Vandy's Rocker, Stanford's Beck dominate in super regionals ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 9:10 p.m.
1 of9 Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) is congratulated by teammates after he was taken out in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against East Carolina, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield Jr. hits an infield single against East Carolina in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Bradfield scored later in the inning. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz, left, runs to first base to beat out a bunt single as East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams, right, fields the ball in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 East Carolina starting pitcher Gavin Williams (26) walks to the dugout after being taken out in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Vanderbilt, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Vanderbilt players celebrate after Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz beat out a bunt for a single against East Carolina in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws to first base too late on a bunt single by Vanderbilt's Javier Vaz in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 2-0. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker and Stanford's Brendan Beck turned in dominant pitching performances in NCAA super regionals Friday to put their teams on the cusp of berths in the College World Series.
Rocker led the reigning national champion Commodores to a 2-0 victory over East Carolina in Nashville, and Beck held down one of the nation's top offensive teams in a 15-3 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.