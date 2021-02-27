Vanderbilt wins 3rd SEC game despite missing 2 star players Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 6:08 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Clevon Brown made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left for a two-possession lead and short-handed Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 75-70 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt (7-13, 3-11 Southeastern Conference) was without its top two leading scorers in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu, who combine for 35.5 points per game. Despite that, The Commodores' bench outscored Ole Miss 39-4 to help avoid losing another close SEC game.