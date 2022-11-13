Vanderbilt 74, Columbia 63

Chambers 2-3 2-2 6, Sacha Washington 4-11 3-4 11, Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Garraud 4-9 0-0 12, Harbison 9-13 9-12 27, Williams 2-4 2-3 6, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, LaChance 1-3 2-2 4, Demi Washington 2-9 2-4 6, Totals 24-56 22-29 74
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title