Vander Plas' double-double leads Ohio past E. Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich (AP) — Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Saturday.

Jason Preston had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Preston distributed seven assists though committed eight turnovers. Jordan Dartis scored 11 points while Sylvester Ogbonda collared 14 rebounds.

Noah Morgan scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (10-8, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ty Groce added 17 points and Jalen King grabbed 10 boards.

The Bobcats improvde to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Ohio matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com