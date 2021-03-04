Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 26 12 13 25 -4 10 3 1 1 64 .188 D 43 Quinn Hughes 26 2 20 22 -15 8 0 0 0 61 .033 F 9 J.T. Miller 23 6 15 21 -5 14 2 0 1 43 .140 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 F 53 Bo Horvat 26 9 7 16 -9 8 4 0 1 60 .150 D 57 Tyler Myers 26 3 9 12 -2 39 0 1 1 46 .065 F 36 Nils Hoglander 26 4 6 10 -5 6 1 0 1 60 .067 F 70 Tanner Pearson 26 5 4 9 -7 22 1 0 0 59 .085 D 88 Nate Schmidt 26 3 4 7 0 2 0 0 1 39 .077 F 20 Brandon Sutter 26 6 1 7 -3 2 0 1 0 47 .128 D 8 Jordie Benn 20 1 5 6 3 7 0 0 0 22 .045 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 83 Jay Beagle 26 1 4 5 -1 6 0 0 0 18 .056 D 23 Alexander Edler 25 0 4 4 -4 26 0 0 0 40 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 22 2 2 4 -8 10 0 0 0 46 .043 F 26 Antoine Roussel 25 1 2 3 3 33 0 0 0 22 .045 D 27 Travis Hamonic 8 0 2 2 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 71 Zack MacEwen 15 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 21 1 0 1 -3 26 0 0 0 30 .033 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 26 73 113 186 -70 278 15 3 8 811 .090 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 90 139 229 58 250 19 3 17 854 .105 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 15 883 3.05 5 9 1 1 45 482 0.907 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 11 657 3.56 4 6 1 0 39 366 0.893 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 26 1565 3.23 9 15 2 1 84 848 .895 73 113 278 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 1565 2.69 17 8 1 3 70 808 .910 90 139 250 More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart