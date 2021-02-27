Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 27, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 24 12 10 22 -4 10 3 1 1 60 .200 D 43 Quinn Hughes 24 2 19 21 -14 8 0 0 0 59 .034 F 9 J.T. Miller 21 4 15 19 -6 14 1 0 1 36 .111 F 40 Elias Pettersson 24 8 10 18 -1 6 4 0 1 60 .133 F 53 Bo Horvat 24 9 7 16 -9 8 4 0 1 56 .161 D 57 Tyler Myers 24 3 8 11 -1 37 0 1 1 41 .073 F 36 Nils Hoglander 24 3 6 9 -4 6 0 0 1 56 .054 F 70 Tanner Pearson 24 5 4 9 -6 22 1 0 0 54 .093 D 8 Jordie Benn 18 1 5 6 2 5 0 0 0 21 .048 F 64 Tyler Motte 15 5 1 6 -1 12 0 0 1 29 .172 F 20 Brandon Sutter 24 6 0 6 -2 2 0 1 0 44 .136 F 83 Jay Beagle 24 1 4 5 -1 6 0 0 0 18 .056 D 88 Nate Schmidt 24 2 3 5 -1 2 0 0 0 36 .056 D 23 Alexander Edler 23 0 4 4 -5 26 0 0 0 38 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 23 1 2 3 3 33 0 0 0 19 .053 F 96 Adam Gaudette 20 2 0 2 -8 8 0 0 0 43 .047 D 27 Travis Hamonic 6 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 5 0 1 1 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 15 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 14 .071 F 71 Zack MacEwen 13 1 0 1 1 17 0 0 0 16 .063 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 19 1 0 1 -3 26 0 0 0 28 .036 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 9 0 0 0 -7 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 24 67 103 170 -69 270 13 3 7 759 .088 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 85 131 216 59 242 18 3 16 788 .108 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 14 823 3.28 4 9 1 0 45 455 0.901 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 10 598 3.51 4 5 1 0 35 328 0.893 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 24 1445 3.33 8 14 2 0 80 783 .892 67 103 270 OPPONENT TOTALS 24 1445 2.71 16 7 1 3 65 757 .912 85 131 242 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony