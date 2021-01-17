Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 17, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 43 Quinn Hughes 3 0 3 3 1 2 0 0 0 11 .000 F 6 Brock Boeser 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 1 9 .222 D 27 Travis Hamonic 3 0 2 2 2 4 0 0 0 6 .000 F 53 Bo Horvat 3 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 11 .091 F 70 Tanner Pearson 3 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 23 Alexander Edler 3 0 1 1 -1 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 96 Adam Gaudette 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 36 Nils Hoglander 3 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 7 .143 F 64 Tyler Motte 3 1 0 1 0 8 0 0 0 8 .125 F 40 Elias Pettersson 3 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 26 Antoine Roussel 3 0 1 1 -1 10 0 0 0 2 .000 D 88 Nate Schmidt 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .333 F 83 Jay Beagle 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 48 Olli Juolevi 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 71 Zack MacEwen 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 57 Tyler Myers 3 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 20 Brandon Sutter 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 18 Jake Virtanen 3 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 3 7 11 18 5 38 0 0 1 107 .065 OPPONENT TOTALS 3 11 20 31 -4 32 5 0 2 112 .098 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 49 Braden Holtby 2 119 3.0 1 1 0 0 6 66 0.909 0 0 0 35 Thatcher Demko 1 59 5.0 0 1 0 0 5 46 0.891 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 3 180 3.67 1 2 0 0 11 112 .902 7 11 38 OPPONENT TOTALS 3 180 2.33 2 1 0 1 7 107 .935 11 20 32