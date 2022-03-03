Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vancouver 0 2 2 \u2014 4 N.Y. Islanders 0 2 1 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Dobson 10 (Greene, Nelson), 3:37. 2, Vancouver, Hunt 1, 7:19. 3, Vancouver, Miller 21 (Boeser, Hughes), 11:50. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 7 (Pageau, Pelech), 18:20. Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9, 1:49. 6, Vancouver, Hoglander 9 (Hughes, Garland), 9:34. 7, Vancouver, Podkolzin 10 (Horvat), 10:19. Shots on Goal_Vancouver 13-16-9_38. N.Y. Islanders 8-9-10_27. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0. Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 24-16-2 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-11-1 (38-34). A_16,412 (17,113). T_2:24. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Matt MacPherson.