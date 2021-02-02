VanVleet sets Raptors mark with 54 in 123-108 win at Orlando Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 10:07 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.
VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17 of 23 from the field and 9 for 9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan on Jan. 1, 2018.