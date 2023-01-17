VCU 83, UMass 55

Cross 5-15 5-6 15, Martin 1-3 2-2 4, Leveque 1-2 2-2 4, Diggins 3-10 1-3 7, Weeks 2-9 1-2 6, K.Thompson 1-9 0-0 3, Dominguez 4-9 0-1 10, Kante 1-4 1-2 3, Gapare 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 13-20 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title