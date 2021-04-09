Utah high school announces new mascot following backlash SOPHIA EPPOLITO, Associated Press/Report for America April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 2:01 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 28, 2020, file photo, Native American advocate Carl Moore sits next to Native American imagery painted along a walkway which leads from the Bountiful High School parking lot up to the football field in Bountiful, Utah. A primarily white high school near Salt Lake City began replacing its hotly-contested Braves mascot after nearly 70 years. Principal Aaron Hogge announced on Friday, April 9, 2021, that the Redhawks would become Bountiful High School's mascot starting next fall. The school's new logo will be released sometime between now and the new school year. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Lemiley Lane, a Bountiful junior who grew up in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, poses for a photograph at Bountiful High School in Bountiful, Utah. A primarily white high school near Salt Lake City began replacing its hotly-contested Braves mascot after nearly 70 years. Principal Aaron Hogge announced on Friday, April 9, 2021, that the Redhawks would become Bountiful High School's mascot starting next fall. The school's new logo will be released sometime between now and the new school year. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mostly white high school near Salt Lake City revealed its new mascot Friday that will replace its contentious Braves mascot, as school and professional sports teams nationwide face increasing backlash about using Native American names and symbols.
The Redhawks will become Bountiful High School's mascot starting next fall, Principal Aaron Hogge announced. The school is still designing its new official logo.
