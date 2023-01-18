Utah Valley St. 84, Abilene Christian 54

Pleasant 2-4 1-1 5, Simmons 3-15 0-0 6, Allen 3-8 3-5 9, Cameron 1-3 4-4 7, Daniels 1-7 0-0 2, Steele 3-9 0-0 9, Dibba 2-8 0-0 4, Jackson 1-4 0-1 2, Madden 1-3 0-0 2, Bettiol 2-3 0-1 4, Seat 1-4 0-0 2, Gai 1-2 0-0 2, Muoneke 0-0 0-2 0, Tanner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 8-14 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title