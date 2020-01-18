Utah Valley 72, Rio Grande 70
Levi 4-14 1-2 12, Varner 9-15 5-6 23, Rhea 6-8 2-2 14, Q.Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Jackson 2-6 4-5 8, Freeman 3-7 0-0 8, Dibiamaka 0-1 0-0 0, Raines 0-1 0-0 0, Fontaine 0-1 0-0 0, McClain 1-3 0-2 2, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-17 70.
White 2-5 4-6 9, Olojakpoke 3-5 1-2 7, Washington 6-12 11-12 25, Jardine 1-6 4-4 6, Overton 6-10 4-5 16, Averette 0-6 0-0 0, Woodbury 2-4 1-2 7, Morley 1-1 0-0 2, Havsa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 25-31 72.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 6-19 (Levi 3-5, Freeman 2-5, Q.Johnson 1-5, McClain 0-1, Varner 0-3), Utah Valley 5-21 (Woodbury 2-3, Washington 2-5, White 1-3, Havsa 0-1, Overton 0-1, Averette 0-4, Jardine 0-4). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Rio Grande 28 (Levi, Rhea 6), Utah Valley 38 (White, Overton 8). Assists_Rio Grande 16 (Levi 9), Utah Valley 13 (Washington 3). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 22, Utah Valley 15.