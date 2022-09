ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns and Quali Conley had 139 yards rushing with three touchdowns and Utah Tech beat Division II-level Chadron State 56-10 on Saturday.

Following a 7-all stalemate at intermission, the Trailblazers (1-1) broke it open with three touchdowns in the third quarter and four in the fourth.