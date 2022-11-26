Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Lee 7-9 0-0 14, Harris 4-15 0-0 9, Jones 3-7 2-2 10, San Antonio 1-1 0-0 3, Wrightsell 9-16 0-0 21, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Carper 0-2 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-53 3-4 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title