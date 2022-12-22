Utah St. 84, Seattle 56

Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Udenyi 1-4 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-9 2-2 4, Tyson 8-20 0-0 20, Grigsby 5-13 2-4 12, Rajkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 1-4 3, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Reiley 1-3 3-5 5, Levis 1-2 1-2 4, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0, Nafarrete 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 11-19 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title