Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74

T.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tolbert 3-8 1-1 7, Diallo 2-6 2-2 6, Cardenas 5-13 3-3 17, Moore 7-19 2-2 16, Gorener 7-11 0-0 20, Vaihola 3-4 2-3 8, G.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-11 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title