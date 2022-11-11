Utah 72, CS Bakersfield 44

Collum 6-16 2-2 14, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Higgins 4-10 1-3 13, McGhee 0-3 1-2 1, Kancleris 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 1-3 2-4 4, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 6-11 44.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title