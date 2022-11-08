Utah 139, L.A. Lakers 116

Brown Jr. 4-7 0-0 10, Gabriel 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 11-18 6-7 29, Nunn 7-11 2-2 18, Reaves 2-6 7-7 11, Ryan 0-4 2-2 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-4 1-2 1, Jones 3-6 4-4 10, Christie 3-7 0-0 8, Pippen Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Westbrook 8-14 4-4 22. Totals 40-82 27-30 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title