Utah 124, Golden State 123

J.Green 3-7 0-0 7, Thompson 8-25 2-2 22, Looney 3-5 1-1 7, Jerome 2-6 0-0 4, Poole 10-23 12-13 36, Kuminga 10-13 3-5 24, Lamb 3-7 0-2 7, Wiseman 1-2 1-2 3, DiVincenzo 3-6 0-0 7, Moody 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 45-98 19-25 123.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title