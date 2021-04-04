Urías starts strong, Dodgers beat Rox 4-2 for 3rd win in row MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 6:39 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Julio Urías got off to a strong start after a fine finish in last year's World Series, pitching into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Sunday.
The champion Dodgers won the last three in a strange four-game series at Coors Field that featured a home run turned into a single on opening day, a cat running into the outfield, an inside-the-park homer and spraying fountains that distracted hitters.